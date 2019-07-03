PSL clubs chase Chicken Inn striker

According to The Chronicle, Golden Arrows, Black Leopards and Maritzburg United have tabled offers to Chicken Inn for the striker’s services.

Augusto has scored 11 goals in 12 games for Chicken Inn and has won several player of the month awards.

“The club has been inundated with calls and emails for the services of Clive Augusto from South Africa Premiership sides and another one from Europe, which is being kept under wraps,” an unnamed source told The Chronicle.

“Golden Arrows are at an advantage having dealt with the club before for the transactions of Danny Phiri and Devine Lunga. If they (Golden Arrows) table a good offer they will secure the services of the striker.”

