Bafana to take on Egypt in Afcon last 16

Angola’s 1-0 loss to Mali in Group E meant Stuart Baxter’s side finished as the fourth best third-placed finishers in the group stages, enough to set up a meeting with hosts Egypt on Saturday at the Cairo International Stadium.

South Africa’s 1-0 loss to Morocco on Monday had left them relying on other teams to get through, with Senegal’s 3-0 win over Kenya on Monday night already helping them, as it moved Bafana above Kenya in the ranking of third-placed finishers.

Benin’s draw with Cameroon on Tuesday, however, had sent Benin above Bafana in the rankings, meaning they needed Angola to lose to Mali.

South Africa’s players are now set to earn bonuses of R320 000 each for reaching the last 16, this despite only winning one game at the competition thus far, a 1-0 victory over Namibia.

Egypt, who won all of their three group games at the competition, will be massive favourites to beat Bafana on Saturday in front of their own fans.

