Former Chiefs captain surfaces at Leopards

Mashamaite hopes to get a contract from Leopards ahead of the new season.

The former Amakhosi defender has joined five other players who are on trial at Leopards.

They are Walter Maponyane, Atusaye Nyondo, Mpho Maropeng, Nkanyiso Madonsela, and Kenneth Carlie from Sweden, who hope to get a contract.

Mashamaite signed for Baberwa FC last year in the National First Division to revive his career after a knee injury he suffered while at SuperSport United put an end to his come-back.

The 34-year-old returned to South Africa from BK Hacken in Sweden, a club he joined after his contract with Chiefs expired.

Leopards have signed Thabo Matlaba, Thuso Phala, Mogakolodi Ngele and Abubakar Mumuni, and Lidoda Duvha are set to make more signings before the start of the new campaign.

