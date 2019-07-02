AFCON 2019 News 2.7.2019 03:16 pm

Musona set to quit Warriors after Afcon exit

Phakaaathi Reporter
Knowledge Musona celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Moroka Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs from Dobsonville Stadium on January 31, 2014 in Dobsonville, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona has hinted that he might retire from international football after the Warriors were dumped out of the 2019 Afcon in Egypt.

A disappointing display by the Warriors in their final game against DR Congo saw them exit the tournament having collected only one point in three games in Group A.

After the exit, Musona says he is rethinking his role in the Zimbabwe national team.

“The last time I said I am likely to be around for about 10 more years, well, things have changed and we will see in the coming days,’’ Musona was quoted as saying by the Herald in  after the team returned to Zimbabwe from Egypt.

Zimbabwe’s 2019 Afcon campaign was marred by dispute between players and the Zimbabwe Football Association over money owed to players for participating in the tournament.

