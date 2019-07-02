PSL News 2.7.2019 03:13 pm

Ex-Chiefs and Pirates striker joins AmaTuks

Phakaaathi Reporter
Collins Mbesuma (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Collins Mbesuma has joined National First Division side University of Pretoria.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker is one of the 11 signings unveiled by the club on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old joins the Pretoria outfit after leaving fellow NFD side Maccabi FC at the end of last season.

