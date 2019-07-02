Ex-Chiefs and Pirates striker joins AmaTuks

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker is one of the 11 signings unveiled by the club on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old joins the Pretoria outfit after leaving fellow NFD side Maccabi FC at the end of last season.
???? Announcement❗️????New players | WELCOME | Back: Nqubeko Dlamini,Sphamandla Mntambo,Clive Gumede,Sphamandla Nzuza,Athenkhosi Dlala |Front:Collins Mbesuma,John Tshabalala,Sphamandla Mlilo,Luvolethu Mpeta,Mosesenyane Maswanganye,Katlego Mohamme #TeamTuks @TuksSport @the_nfd pic.twitter.com/g2M5GFzRBs
— AmaTuks (@AmaTuks) 2 July 2019
