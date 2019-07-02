Chiefs set to sign Melbourne City star

According to ESPN, the 27-year-old is looking to play in his country of birth, South Africa, next season. Chiefs are said to be his next destination.

“Baccus is departing the A-League club to return to his native South Africa,” read an article on ESPN.

“Baccus, who also had stints at Perth Glory and Western Sydney, is moving to a club in South Africa.”

Baccus, has been playing in Australian league since 2012, has also played Perth Glory, Blacktown City and Western Sydney Wanderers.

