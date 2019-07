Follow the game LIVE HERE!

Following their 1-0 win over Namibia, South Africa find themselves third in Group D, still with a good chance of finishing second and securing their place in the next round.

Morocco, on the other hand, have already secured their place in the next stage thanks to their 1-0 victories over Namibia and Ivory Coast.

