Ex-Chiefs and SuperSport player hints at joining KZN side

Phakaaathi Reporter
Reneilwe Letsholonyane of SuperSport United (Photo by Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Reneilwe Letsholonyane says he still searching for a club and will only accept an offer from a club in the Absa Premiership.

Letsholonyane is only interested in playing football and is not too worried about relocating to another province.

The 37-year-old revealed that he has talked to a few clubs but some deals fell through in the final stages.

Letsholonyane hinted that he doesn’t have a problem with living in KZN if a coach asks him to join a club.

“I have left SuperSport but that doesn’t make me a bad player. I don’t (think) anything different about me as a player,” Letsholonyane was quoted by Isolezwe. “My agent and I are looking for a club.

“I want to play in the top league. I have a few promises but at times I can tell that some places are not good for me to play at, while at times I think I can play for a certain club but then there would be other issues.

“I wouldn’t mind living in Durban If a coach from KZN calls me I would move from Joburg. I know what I want and people should expect announcements soon.”

