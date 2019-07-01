Ex-Chiefs and SuperSport player hints at joining KZN side

Letsholonyane is only interested in playing football and is not too worried about relocating to another province.

The 37-year-old revealed that he has talked to a few clubs but some deals fell through in the final stages.

Letsholonyane hinted that he doesn’t have a problem with living in KZN if a coach asks him to join a club.

“I have left SuperSport but that doesn’t make me a bad player. I don’t (think) anything different about me as a player,” Letsholonyane was quoted by Isolezwe. “My agent and I are looking for a club.

“I want to play in the top league. I have a few promises but at times I can tell that some places are not good for me to play at, while at times I think I can play for a certain club but then there would be other issues.

“I wouldn’t mind living in Durban If a coach from KZN calls me I would move from Joburg. I know what I want and people should expect announcements soon.”

