Bafana starting XI vs Morocco announced

Ronwen Williams returns in goals in the place of Darren Keet, while Kamohelo Mokotjo, who came on as a substitute in Friday’s 1-0 win over Namibia, starts in place of Hlompho Kekana.

Thulani Serero makes his first start in the tournament, having sat out the first two games against Ivory Coast and Namibia.

Bafana needs a result in this match in order to qualify for the last 16 of the Afcon.

Kick off for the match is 6pm.

Bafana starting XI: Ronwen Williams (G), Thami Mkhize, Sfiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (C), Kamohelo Mokotjo, Themba Zwane, Bongani Zungu, Lebo Mothiba, Thulani Serero, Percy Tau.

Subs: Darren Keet, Bruce Bvuma, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Hlompho Kekana, Sbusiso Vilakazi, Thembinkosi Lorch, Lars Veldwijk, Innocent Maela, Dean Furman, Lebogang Maboe

