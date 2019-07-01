Qalinge in no rush to make decision on future

Qalinge was released from Pirates with other players who are not in the plans of the club’s technical team.

The former Mpumalanga Black Aces player says he will reveal which club he will join in four weeks’ time.

“I’m not in a state to speak, I’m just sorting out my things behind the scenes. In the next three or four weeks, that’s when you will hear who I have joined. Then you can talk to me. At this stage I have nothing to say,” Qalinge was quoted by SundayWorld.

Qalinge has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs who have signed two players to date, James Kotei and Lazarus Kambole.

Amakhosi are in the process of rebuilding the team for next season and could go for Qalinge and some players that were released by Pirates.

