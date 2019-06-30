Stop comparing us to the Class of ’96 – Baxter

Stuart Baxter believes it is unfair to compare the current Bafana Bafana side to the class of 1996, because of the political situation then and now in South Africa.

Bafana, of course, won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil and have not done so again before or after.

On Monday, Baxter’s Bafana take on Morocco in their final Group D match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, hoping to secure a place in the last 16.

“We have got this thing about comparing our team to the 96ers,” said Baxter.

“But it was a totally different time. Nelson Mandela had just come into power … everyone was optimistic, the hopes and dreams of the team were reflected in the country. It not the same now, we are not as hopeful (as a nation), we (Bafana) have now been given the mantle to give people hope. It is a heavy burden sometimes.

“I think the lads feel that. Instead of reflecting the hopes of the country, we are trying to give them hope, because otherwise there is not a lot to be happy about. So you just have to get on with it, keep yourself in a bubble, do your job, enjoy it and hopefully get a QQresult.

There has been a far more relaxed atmosphere around the team since

they managed their first win of the competition in over six years

against Namibia on Friday.

“I don’t know if I am more relaxed now,” said Baxter, however.

“We are getting to the pointed end of the stick, it is give and take. In the beginning, we wanted a good start, and I was a bit stressed, now we are right at the door (of qualification for the next round). I think when we first set out it was into a bit of the unknown for the squad. The preparations were not exactly as we wanted, there were some

pull-outs from games that we needed, and the players probably felt ‘are we ready?’ …. it (anxiety) comes more from there … and if anything goes positively it helps alleviate that. I think the players are this moment are believing a bit more.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.