Igesund backs Pirates to win league title

Former Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund believes that now is time for Micho Sredojevic and his technical team to deliver the Absa Premiership trophy at Orlando Pirates.

The former Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns coach says the Bucs management have done everything to show their desire to win the league this coming season.

Pirates, who finished second last season, have boosted their squad by signing Fortune Makaringe, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Bongani Sami, Kabelo Dlamini, Joris Dell and Gabadinho Mhango during the off-season.

They have released the likes of Thabo Matlaba, Jackson Mabokgwane, Ayanda Nkosi, Thabo Qalinge, Phetso Maphanga, Diamond Thopola, Mesheck Maphangule and Abbubaker Mobara.

“Pirates will try and win the championship. For teams like Pirates, Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits there will be pressure. Obviously there will be added pressure on Pirates, Sundowns and Chiefs.

“It has now been two seasons for Micho to get things right. They have gone into the market aggressively,” Igesund told IOL.

“Obviously the players that they have signed have been identified by the technical team and everyone around them to try and improve Pirates’ performance. The talk of improvement for Pirates can only mean winning the league.

Micho has done a good job with the team but finishing second or third, in the eyes of the fans, will be the same as finishing sixth. Finishing in the top eight doesn’t make much difference in teams like Pirates,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.