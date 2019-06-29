Jali still happy at Sundowns – agent

Reports suggest that Jali is not happy at Mamelodi Sundowns after spending much of last season in the stands, but Makaab says the former Orlando Pirates star will stay with the Brazilians.

“The club has made it very clear that Andile is in their plans for the new season. Yes, he didn’t have the season that we all expected him to have at Sundowns, but I’m confident that this (2019/2020) will be his season,” Makaab told Independent Media.

“Andile is looking forward to the new season. He is still happy at Sundowns, and will work very hard to earn his place.

“The club is also still happy with his services, and all he wants to do in the new season is to display his best football,” he added.

Jali made 11 league appearances for Sundowns last season.

