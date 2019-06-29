Goalscorer Zungu happy to be back for Bafana

Bongani Zungu was delighted to score Bafana Bafana’s first goal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday night, and it turned out to be the winner in a 1-0 Group D win over Namibia at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

The result renews Bafana’s hope of making the last 16, with one more group game to come against Morocco on Monday.

Zungu was unmarked in the 68th minute to head home Bafana’s goal from a Percy Tau corner.

“For me it is not only scoring, but also getting some minutes, I came back from a very bad injury,” said Zungu, who played alongside his former Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Hlompho Kekana, as Bafana coach Stuart Baxter changed his central midfield duo from the opening defeatto the Ivory Coast, with Dean Furman out injured and Kamohelo Mokotjo

dropped.

“I am happy for the three points, I felt we played some good football and hopefully we will carry on from here.”

A dull first half had ended goalless and Zungu admitted it was starting to get to the Bafana players.

“It was frustrating, but the second half the coach told us to lift our game, and I felt we played well and hopefully in the next game we will score the chances (we create).

“We need to continue the hard work, be humble and go back to drawing board. We know it is going to be a tough game but I am happy we won and hopefully in the next game we will get the three points.”

