PSL News 27.6.2019 02:01 pm

Azerbaijan club offers Ekstein a contract

Phakaaathi Reporter
Hendrick Ekstein of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Pule Ekstein is set to undergo medical tests at Azerbaijan club Sabah FC on Thursday.

The midfielder left on Wednesday for Azerbaijan to discuss a possible move to the club.

Sabah FC is expected to unveil Ekstein as their new player after he completes his medical with the newly formed team.

Ekstein will join the club as a free agent after his contract was terminated by Kaizer Chiefs towards the end of last season. The Chiefs crowd favourite couldn’t agree terms for a new deal with Amakhosi and was released by the club.

“He is going for medicals today (Thursday) at Sabah,” a source told Phakaaathi.

“He was given a two-year-contract. His agent had negotiated for one year but Sabah offered a two-year-deal.

“He is excited about the move and he loves the City. Sabah will unveil him as soon as the medicals are done and he has signed officially.”

