Player exodus expected at Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane may be enjoying his role as an Africa Cup of Nations pundit in Egypt, but rest assured that those who are left behind at Chloorkop are taking care of business in the transfer window.

Mosimane made it clear that there would be an exodus of players the club, with the likes of Jeremy Brockie, Aubrey Ngoma, Ali Meza and others’ future hanging in the balance as reported in last week’s edition of Phakaaathi.

In his recruitment trail, where Mosimane almost sounds like an astute marketer, he said young players should not be afraid to join Masandawana, insisting that there was a lot of money to be made at the Brazilians.

“I don’t want the young players to say they will not go to Sundowns because Sundowns will kill their careers. Okay, if we have killed careers, then where is Percy Tau, where is Khama Billiat and where are Bongani Zungu and Keagan Dolly? We have turned them into millionaires. Even Khama, we turned him into a millionaire in South Africa. It is important to sell the right story and not to sell a myth.

“We want the boys to be millionaires and we want the boys to change their parents’ lives and they must build houses for them. What is important for us is [to] make sure that the players who we have now follow in the footsteps of Zungu, Percy, Keagan,” said Mosimane.

“Jingles” went on to say Bafana Ba Style would drastically reduce their squad ahead of the next season seeing that the Caf Champions League will now run parallel with the local league, meaning no more overloaded seasons for the Brazilians.

“We have to off-load because the program is no longer the same. We overloaded because we thought we would go longer in the Champions League which we didn’t. Some players are unhappy that they don’t get game time. It is a fact. They deserve game time and I agree. When you come to Sundowns you sign a good contract and you make good money. You need to also understand that when you earn a good salary there is a possibility that somebody might be better than you in the position that you play and you will not have enough game time.”

