Letlotlo says goodbye to Chiefs 

The 23-year had everyone craving to see him breakthrough to the Chiefs senior team following his incredible performances in the reserve team playing in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge.

But, the Soweto born striker found it hard to break into the starting 11 and also suffered a couple of injuries and was also sent on loan to Baroka FC.

“With a grateful heart, I would like to take this time to thank Kaizer Chiefs family for giving me the opportunity to become more experienced WHAT AN AMAZING JOURNEY IT’S BEEN!

“I would like to extend my hand of thanks to the Management team and all the different coaches for the opportunities they afforded me, not forgetting all the fans for their support, and lastly to my former teammates, thank you for all the memories and all the best champs!,” Letlotlo wrote on his social media account Facebook.

Already, Amakhosi have released a number of players including Bhongolethu Jayiya, Hendrick Ekstein, Virgil Vries, Gustavo Páez, Khotso Malope, Brylon Petersen and Ryan Moon.

