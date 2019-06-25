Sundowns to set up pre-season camp outside of SA

Assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he and head coach Pitso Mosimane are waiting for club president Patrice Motsepe to approve the trip.

“We have submitted the plan but nothing has been confirmed yet‚ we hope it will be signed off soon,” Mngqithi was quoted by SowetanLIVE.

“We are not under pressure because we want to play those friendly matches in the later stages of our programme.

“I believe that he (Mosimane) will be back with us for the start of training on Thursday.”

Mosimane says they want to prepare for possible CAF Champions league opponents by training in parts of Africa they will travel to during the continental tournament.

“We have planned our pre-season‚ we just have to fix the games according to what we are possibly going to face in the group stages‚” the Sundowns coach said.

“My pre-season will be North Africa. I am looking past the group stages because in the last eight you are going to find one team from that region.

“I also want to do TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi and I won’t mind going to Angola or Zimbabwe or Zambia.”

