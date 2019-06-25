PSL News 25.6.2019 04:29 pm

Sundowns to set up pre-season camp outside of SA

Phakaaathi Reporter
BETHLEHEM, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 11: during the Absa Premiership match between Free State Stars and Mamelodi Sundowns at Goble Park on May 11, 2019 in Goble Park in Bethlehem, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

BETHLEHEM, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 11: during the Absa Premiership match between Free State Stars and Mamelodi Sundowns at Goble Park on May 11, 2019 in Goble Park in Bethlehem, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns will travel to North‚ Central and East Africa for the rest of their pre-season training.

Assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he and head coach Pitso Mosimane are waiting for club president Patrice Motsepe to approve the trip.

“We have submitted the plan but nothing has been confirmed yet‚ we hope it will be signed off soon,” Mngqithi was quoted by SowetanLIVE.

“We are not under pressure because we want to play those friendly matches in the later stages of our programme.

“I believe that he (Mosimane) will be back with us for the start of training on Thursday.”

Mosimane says they want to prepare for possible CAF Champions league opponents by training in parts of Africa they will travel to during the continental tournament.

“We have planned our pre-season‚ we just have to fix the games according to what we are possibly going to face in the group stages‚” the Sundowns coach said.

“My pre-season will be North Africa. I am looking past the group stages because in the last eight you are going to find one team from that region.

“I also want to do TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi and I won’t mind going to Angola or Zimbabwe or Zambia.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Bafana doesn’t have strikers – Mosimane 23.6.2019
It is not about titles – Pitso 14.6.2019
Tau banks on Sundowns experience for Afcon glory 7.6.2019


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 