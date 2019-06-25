PSL News 25.6.2019 01:28 pm

Jele is staying at Pirates – Khoza

Phakaaathi Reporter
Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates during the CAF Champions League match between Orlando Pirates and Horoya. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates chairperson Irvin Khoza has confirmed that long-serving defender Happy Jele is staying with the Sea Robbers next season.

Jele was expected to leave Pirates at the end of last season after his one year contract expired.

Khoza said Jele gave a good account of himself as the club’s captain and that he was still a Pirates player despite his contract expiring.

“Jele is still a Pirates player. We haven’t said anything about him. What he has achieved with the team is highly admirable. You can see that he is doing his best. He still has a role to play, unless he feels that his legs are tired,” Khoza told IOL.

“The boy has acquitted himself well as the captain and as a player which is quite humbling. He came here when he was very young. He is now the captain of Pirates and it is a good story on his side.

“Unfortunately, he got injured towards the end of the season. He lost a bit of time. But he is trying to make up for that, I don’t know but maybe.”

