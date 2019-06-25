Jele is staying at Pirates – Khoza

Jele was expected to leave Pirates at the end of last season after his one year contract expired.

Khoza said Jele gave a good account of himself as the club’s captain and that he was still a Pirates player despite his contract expiring.

“Jele is still a Pirates player. We haven’t said anything about him. What he has achieved with the team is highly admirable. You can see that he is doing his best. He still has a role to play, unless he feels that his legs are tired,” Khoza told IOL.

“The boy has acquitted himself well as the captain and as a player which is quite humbling. He came here when he was very young. He is now the captain of Pirates and it is a good story on his side.

“Unfortunately, he got injured towards the end of the season. He lost a bit of time. But he is trying to make up for that, I don’t know but maybe.”

