Agent explains why Matlaba left Pirates

Pirates announced the departure of Matlaba last week and reported that the left-back wasn’t happy with the deal offered to him by the club to extend his contract.

Rasimphi said Matlaba was hurt by having the leave Pirates and explained that the left back wanted to be guaranteed game time in the next season for him to agree to a new deal.

“All that Thabo wanted was to play. It wasn’t just about the money,” Rasimphi was quoted by DailySun.

“I don’t think other clubs can meet a quarter of what Thabo was earning at Pirates, not that I am undermining them.

“Thabo had a good relationship with the chairman (Irvin Khoza) who treated him like his own son. But unfortunately he would not interfere with the coaching stuff,” said Rasimphi.

“He was well paid and that’s where the attachment came from, if any team can match that it’s okay, but it’s not all about the money.

“He was well looked after and was loved at Pirates, that’s why he is still hurting.”

