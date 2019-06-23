Hlatshwayo banks on Bafana’s defensive record

South Africa conceded just two goals in the whole of qualifying, one an own goal and another a penalty. Ivory Coast have a strong-looking attack, with the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Wilfried Zaha, but the

Bafana believes his team can keep it tight at the back.

“It gave us a lot of confidence (qualifying),” said Hlatshwayo

“We have done it before and we have played against stronger players from other countries, that also have a lot of speed going forward. Even in training, we have worked so hard defensively, we know who we

are up against. Everything has gone smoothly and we want to keep our record and concede few goals. As a team, though we don’t only defend at the back, defending has to start from the front.”

“We are looking forward to playing our first game against the Ivory Coast. The guys are focused, we know what we are here for. We have been working hard at training and are looking forward to starting (the

tournament).”

