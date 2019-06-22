Pirates quartet join Chippa United

Gladwin Shitolo, Phetso Maphanga, Diamond Thopola, and Caio Marcelo have moved to the Chilli Boys from Pirates.

The Buccaneers released Thabo Matlaba and Mpho Makola on Friday evening after the pair failed to agree on new contracts with the club.

Pirates confirmed that the four players will be joining the coastal club next season.

Defender Thembela Sikhakhane will remain at AmaZulu on loan for another season.

“The club can also confirm that the following players have been placed on the transfer list: Mpho Makola and Meshack Maphangule,” read a statement from Pirates.

“Meanwhile, defender Thembela Sikhakhane will be going back to Amazulu on loan for yet another season.”

