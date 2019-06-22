Maritzburg snap up Wits midfielder   

Ntshangase fell down the pecking order at Bidvest Wits after winning the league title with the Clever Boys finding it difficult to break into the starting line up.

The midfielder was loaned out to SuperSport United before Wits sent him out on loan again to the Team of Choice.

Ntshangase was one of two players Wits loaned out last season to Matsatsantsa. Striker Mxolisi Macuphu was recalled to Milpark while the midfielder was sent out on loan again.

“We are proud to announce a new deal with Phumlani Ntshangase, welcome,” read a tweet from Maritzburg United.

