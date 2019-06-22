SA government wish Bafana well in Afcon campaign

The tournament kicked off on Friday with hosts Egypt taking on Zimbabwe in Cairo. South Africa open their Afcon campaign against Ivory Coast in Cairo on Monday.

SA deputy minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nocawe Mafu said the Rainbow Nation would be behind Bafana Bafana.

“I take this opportunity to rally all South Africans to throw their weight behind our senior men’s national team. Our national teams remain our own instruments that we utilise to foster nation building and social cohesion,” said Mafu.

“My hope is that Bafana Bafana can emulate the class of 1996 and once more make us proud and bring back the trophy.”I urge the nation to demonstrate a united front and rally behind Bafana Bafana as they do battle, commencing on Monday.

South Africa will then play against Namibia on June 28, wrapping up the group stages with a clash against Morocco on the July 1.

