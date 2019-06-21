PSL News 21.6.2019 12:34 pm

Mere announces Wits exit

Phakaaathi Reporter
Vuyo Mere of Platinum Stars during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Platinum Stars and AmaZulu at Royal Bafokeng Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Vuyo Mere of Platinum Stars during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Platinum Stars and AmaZulu at Royal Bafokeng Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Former Bafana Bafana defender Vuyo Mere has announced his departure from Bidvest Wits.

Mere spend the 2018/2019 season with Wits and made 25 appearances for the Clever Boys.

The veteran defender couldn’t secure an extension at Wits even though he was a regular at the Milpark side in the recent campaign.

Mere is the second player to leave Wits after striker Lehlohonolo Majoro signed a two year deal with AmaZulu from Wits.

“I just wanna thank everybody at Bidvest Wits for a memorable season. Thank you to the players, technical team, medical team, support staff, the ladies in the kitchen, Sbale who cleans the dressing rooms,” read a message from Mere on his Instagram account.

“You all made my stay memorable one and I am truly thankful for everything. I wish the rest of the team a blessed season ahead.

“God bless you all my brothers and sisters. End of the road for me in the blue and white colours.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Bafana striker Lars Veldwijk ready to take place in starting line-up 21.6.2019
Pirates legend accuses Baxter of favouritism 21.6.2019
Hiking Bafana fan arrives in Egypt ahead of Afcon kick-off 21.6.2019


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 