Mere announces Wits exit

Mere spend the 2018/2019 season with Wits and made 25 appearances for the Clever Boys.

The veteran defender couldn’t secure an extension at Wits even though he was a regular at the Milpark side in the recent campaign.

Mere is the second player to leave Wits after striker Lehlohonolo Majoro signed a two year deal with AmaZulu from Wits.

“I just wanna thank everybody at Bidvest Wits for a memorable season. Thank you to the players, technical team, medical team, support staff, the ladies in the kitchen, Sbale who cleans the dressing rooms,” read a message from Mere on his Instagram account.

“You all made my stay memorable one and I am truly thankful for everything. I wish the rest of the team a blessed season ahead.

“God bless you all my brothers and sisters. End of the road for me in the blue and white colours.”

