Ex-Chiefs defender backs Middendorp

Chiefs finished the season in ninth place under Middendorp’s mentorship in the 2018/2019 campaign.

Kannemeyer said Chiefs would be making a mistake by firing Middendorp after the disappointing season.

“I think when Ernst came to the club it was too late,” Kannemeyer was quoted by DailySun.

“There was no miracle he could have performed. The team have been struggling for the past three seasons with [the] same squad. Now Chiefs should give him a chance to start a new season and allowhim to sign his own players. It will not solve anything by hiring [a] new coach. To me, that will be a big mistake.”

“Ernst has won Chiefs trophies before and understands the expectations of the club. To me, he is the right man.”

Kannemeyer said the club should try and sign quality players and release more players that shouldn’t be at Naturena.

“It is for everyone to see that some players are not Chiefs material. The club needs quality players like Downs,” said Kannemeyer. “The club must release players who are not Chiefs material.”

