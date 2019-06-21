PSL News 21.6.2019 10:33 am

Mobara’s message to Pirates fans

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
Orlando Pirates utility player Abbubaker Mobara has joined Cape Town City (Pic City)

Former Orlando Pirates defender Abboubaker Mobara’s has sent a message to his former club’s supporters after parting ways with Bucs this week. 

The defender didn’t take long to find a new home, as he signed with Cape Town City.

In his message on social media, the versatile player thanks Bucs fans for the support they have given him during his stay with the Soweto giants.

“My dear Buccaneers…thank you for this amazing journey and my time spent as part of the family. I will always cherish the memories made and I greatly appreciate the inspiration from the supporters. Thank you Orlando Pirates,” read Mobara’s Tweet.

Mobara was released by the club after his contract was not renewed. He now goes back to the Mother City to play under the guidance of Benni McCarthy and will link up with his former Ajax Cape Town and Pirates teammate Riyaard Norodien at Cape City.

