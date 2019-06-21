PSL News 21.6.2019 10:20 am

Ex-Leopards coach attracts interest from Rollers

Phakaaathi Reporter
Dylan Kerr coach of Black Leopards (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Former Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr could join Botswana premiership side Township Rollers next season.

Kerr announced his departure from Black Leopards at the end of the 2018/2019 campaign.

The former Leopards coach first spoke to Rollers management about possibly coaching in the team back in 2017 but Nikola Kavazovic was selected as the coach in the end. Kerr has been talking to Rollers management about leading the club next season.

According to WeeekendPost in Botswana Kerr is set to fill the coaching position at Rollers after they advertised the head coach post.

Coach Rudolph Zapata is reportedly heading for the exit door as the club is not planning to extend his contract and Kerr is the favourite to replace him.

“Sources point out that Rollers would want Kerr to command a salary scale same as Kavasovic but any other changes will be effected if need arises,” read the report on WeekendPost about Kerr.

