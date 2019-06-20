Khoza comments on Lepasa’s return to Pirates

Lepasa was loaned out to National First Division side Stellenbosch FC before winning the Nedbank Cup with another NFD side, TS Galaxy against Kaizer Chiefs.

The striker has also earned a call-up to the U-20 national team after helping his side beat Chiefs by scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot in the game at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Khoza said loaning Lepasa to different teams has helped him mature as a player and he is ready to play for Pirates.

“We brought back Lepasa. We will conclude our talks with him this week,” Khoza was quoted by Isolezwe. “We have loaned him out for a long time for him to get game time and we need to see if he is ready to play for Pirates.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.