PSL clubs show interest in Celtic striker  

According to IOL, Cape Town City and Maritzburg United are interested in signing the striker from Celtic.

United chairperson Farook Kadodia confirmed in an interview that they are interested in signing the striker for next season.

“Maritzburg United and Cape Town City have made it clear that they would like to sign him. Talks are on-going between these clubs and Celtic about signing Mabena,” a source was quoted by IOL.

Mabena’s agent Francesco Ferreira confirmed that a few clubs have asked about the former Orlando Pirates striker’s availability.

“I would not like to give details on the matter because he still has a contract with Celtic. There are teams who have asked about him and he might move before the start of the season.”

