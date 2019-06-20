TBT: Gerald Modabi

Modabi revealed how he and Dlamini would always celebrate after the club won a game.

After winning their away game over the weekend and thinking they didn’t have to play the following weekend, they both travelled from Limpopo to Joburg for a week-long party.

“After returning to Limpopo, we had won our away game and we thought we didn’t have a game the following weekend off,” Modabi told Phakaaathi. “We decided to have a huge party without checking our fixture list.

“We got to Joburg went into the bank and we each withdrew R7,000 and took R14,000 to the house. We had a big party every day that week.

“On Friday on our way to get supplies for the party that night, we decided to buy the newspaper to check on the news and sports section just to know what’s happening. Then we saw a story that we were both fined a month’s salary for going AWOL and we had a match on Saturday against ACFK in Giyani and we are in Johannesburg at the time.

“So we decided that we are in trouble already according to the article so let’s have one last party and let’s create stories around why we missed training that week. I told coach (Jacob) Sakala that I had to do something for Adidas and I offered to come for the game but he told me no I will get back to you. We lost out on the month’s salary for it but got it later in the month in cash.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.