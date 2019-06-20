Ngele and Phala join Leopards

Both players join Leopards as free agents after they were released from SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively.

Phala’s contract was terminated after he fell out with management at Matsatsantsa before the end of the season while Ngele’s contract with Sundowns expired and he left.

The pair are expected to report from pre-season training next week Monday when the team assembles to prepare for the 2019/2020 campaign.

Phala was linked with a move to Highlands Park but the deal didn’t materialise and he opted for Leopards, while Ngele was training with Botswana club Township Rollers to regain his fitness after spending months on the bench at Sundowns.

“They have joined Black Leopards and will be with the team from next week,” Black Leopards team manager Elijah Mulaudzi told Phakaaathi.

“They both signed one-year deals with an option to extend for another year once the contracts expire.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.