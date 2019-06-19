Chiefs defender eyes overseas move

As the nation commemorated Youth Day on Sunday, 22-year-old Kaizer Chiefs leftback Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya has offered advice for aspiring footballers wanting to join the Amakhosi family.

“Chiefs are a big club with huge following,” Ntiya-Ntiya told the Chiefs official website.

“The supporters expect us to do well all the time. It takes a lot of dedication and hard work to play for Kaizer Chiefs. It is a great honour as well. So the youth must grab and use the opportunities to the best of their abilities.

“There are lots of ills in society, abuse of alcohol, all sorts of crimes, including youth murdering one another. I think we, as the youth of today, must start thinking about the future and know our responsibilities by doing the right things for the sake of future generations,” he added.

READ: Chiefs coach off to Ireland

“I am currently studying at Boston College, I am doing Business Management and just came out of the exams as we speak. I think I did well, thankfully I had ample time to prepare, so I think all went well.

“It is important for the youth to realise that sport is good as a career and it is rewarding and fulfilling. With sport you enhance your profile, but then alongside sport you must also acquire good quality education. Sport and education go hand-in-hand for a better future.”

Ntiya-Ntiya also says he wants to move overseas at some point.

“One day I wish to play overseas and have the honour of playing in the national team, representing my country at the highest level.”

Chiefs, meanwhile, last week moved to bolster their strikeforce by signing Zambian Lazarous Kambole from Zesco United.

Kambole will officially join Chiefs on July 1, and will be the latest striking recruit that Chiefs fans will hope can match the achievements of the likes of fellow Zambian Collins Mbesuma or Zimbabwean striker Knowledge Musona, the last man to truly shine up front for Chiefs.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.