Have Sundowns beaten Pirates to Mobbie’s signature?

Mobbie was linked to several clubs including Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, but a source close to him has told Phakaaathi that he will be appearing in the Brazilians’ colours next season.

“What happened is that both Pirates and Sundowns tabled offers for him, but the Sundowns offer was too appealing to turn down,” said the source.

“What made him choose Sundowns was because Pitso (Mosimane) spoke to him and told him that he wants him at Sundowns. That gave Nyiko confidence that he stands a better chance of getting more game time at Sundowns. He will be announced as a Sundowns player soon,” added the source.

Meanwhile, Mobbie is said to be involved in a tug-of-war between agents.

Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi of Rush Hour Sports Management and Mike Makaab of ProSport International are both claiming to be representing him.

Speaking to Phakaaathi, Mulovhedzi claimed that as far as he knew, Mobbie was his client.

“Somebody told me that Nyiko has signed with Mike Makaab, but he has not told me anything, so I regard him as my player,” he said.

“As for the rumour that he has signed for Sundowns, I’m not aware of it. I know that Sundowns are interested in him and they’re favourites to land him, but I’m not aware of any deal signed.

“Sundowns are not the only team interested in him. Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu and Cape Town City are all interested in him,” he added.

Makaab was not immediately available for comment.

