Chiefs coach off to Ireland

Zwane, a brilliant winger in his playing days at Amakhosi, will be there for a couple of weeks.

“I’ll be gone for around twelve days to Belfast to do my UEFA B Licence with the Irish FA,” Zwane told the Chiefs official website.

READ: Billiat eager to use Afcon to secure Europe move

“I’ve done my ‘B’ and my ‘A’ in South Africa, so I just want to learn more about the game. It’s not about having certificates, it’s about equipping myself with the right information and understanding the game better.

“It’s important for me to be on the same page with the rest of the world and see the different approaches when it comes to coaching and mentoring young people. There is an aspect of integrating them from the lower leagues and preparing them for the highest level.

“Learning is the most important thing. I will bring the experience back to Kaizer Chiefs because I’ll be there representing the club and I am grateful for the opportunity and support given to me by the management,” added Zwane.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.