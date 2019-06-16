PSL to have highest number of players at 2019 Afcon

The PSL will have 42 players taking part in the tournament.

Kaizer Chiefs is the most represented Absa Premiership side at the Afcon. Amakhosi will have seven players representing them including star player Khama Billiat, who will be playing for Zimbabwe.

Mamelodi Sundowns will have six, Bidvest Wits five and Orlando Pirates will be represented by four players.

Egypt Premier League follows the PSL with 24 players and the Tanzanian Premier League comes third with 20 players.

