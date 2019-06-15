Celtic striker Mabasa joins Pirates – report

According to SowetanLIVE, the 22-year-old striker has signed a three-year deal with the Buccaneers.

“The deal is sealed, it’s a three-year contract. I expect Pirates to announce him on Tuesday (June 22). It’s a dream comes true for the boy,” a source at Celtic told SowetanLIVE.

Pirates are also said to have secured the signatures of Tebogo Tlolane (from Chippa United), Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu (both from Maritzburg United).

The Buccaneers are believed to be close to signing Bongani Sam and Kabelo Dlamini from Celtic.

