Mokoena, Modiba are not for sale, SuperSport tell Sundowns

According to TimesLIVE, Sundowns put millions of rand on the table and also offered a player as a sweetener to SuperSport as part of the proposal.

But SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews said he told Sundowns officials that Mokoena and Modiba are not for sale to any local team.

“I spoke to Sundowns where I met with Yogesh (Singh) and coach Pitso (Mosimane). We are not selling Tebza or Aubrey locally and there is no further discussions around that,” Matthews is quoted as saying by TimesLIVE.

Matthews added that SuperSport cannot keep selling their best players as they are not a development team.

“Why would we be selling Aubrey to a local club when he has three years left in his contract with us?” he asked.

“He scored five goals last season‚ made 12 assists and he is shining nicely.

“Tebogo is a young player of the year‚ so why would we be grooming players to pass them on to our competitors locally? We are not a development team,” concluded Matthews.

