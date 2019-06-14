Ellis disappointed with Banyana’s World Cup campaign

Two successive losses for the team has left them with a slim chance of going through to the next round of the competition.

Banyana lost 3-1 to Spain and 1-0 to China, putting them last in Group B. Germany top the standings with six points and Spain and China are tied on three points.

“We knew that it was going to be a tough battle and we wanted to make sure that no matter what happens, China know that they were in a game today. I think that everybody back at home is just as disappointed about the result. But it wasn’t about lack of effort. We tried everything, unfortunately, it wasn’t our day,” said the Banyana coach.

Banyana could still make the knockout stages as one of the four third-best placed teams at the tournament. But that will all depend on the team beating Germany and depending on how other results go in other groups.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.