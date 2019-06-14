Ekstein ‘hurt’ by reports linking him to Pirates

Ekstein left Chiefs before the season ended when the club decided to terminate his contract after he refused to sign a new deal with the club.

The play marker said rumours linking him to Pirates were not true and he was upset by the made up story.

Ekstein said he would join any team interested in signing him. Cape Town City are reportedly interested in him.

“I don’t like it when people are lying about me, sometimes it’s like I am arguing with the journalist or something but I am being honest to people that support Pule Ekstein,” Ekstein told SA FM.

“Whoever asks me I will be honest and say I am not going to that team, the tweet that I am going to Pirates is not true. I have not received an offer from them yet.”

Ekstein was disappointed that he was released by Chiefs because he had hoped to play in the Nedbank Cup final against TS Galaxy.

“I am disappointed because I grew up supporting the team. On the day of the Nedbank Cup final watching the team play hurt me too much because I thought I would play in that final and win that trophy with Chiefs.”

