TBT: Dira Laka

Laka, who played for Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic, says defensive midfielder Brian Kgafane was a star player at defunct PJ Stars in the 2006 season.

According to Laka, Kgafane would deliver on the field for the team each time even when he didn’t train in the week leading up to the game and only showed up on match-day.

“Personally I feel I was very fortunate to play with Brian Kgafane, the type of player he was. He was special,” Laka told Phakaaathi.

“He was gifted, so talented that the club owner would go get him to come play.

“There were times when we were not paid and Brian would refuse to play or train if we didn’t get paid.

“He would be at home and say he can’t play football for free without a salary. Our coach Walter Rothman would say players that didn’t train will not be selected on match day.

“The owner would insist on fetching him even though the coach said he wouldn’t play. Five minutes into the game the coach would change his mind and tell Brian to warm up and he would come on and create chances or score.”

“Even the coach couldn’t stop him from playing. Once he was on the bench he would change his mind.”

