Mpengesi extends Larsen’s contract

The Chilli Boys made the announcement on their social media page Twitter, quoting club chairman Chippa Mpengesi hailing the.l coach and saying his contract extension is vital for the club’s continuity.

“Coach Clinton Larsen’s contract extended for a further two year period. Chairman Chippa Mpengesi hailed him as great mentor and tactician,” read the statement on the club’s official Twitter account.

“The extension of Clinton’s contract is important for continuity and the stability of the club.”

Larsen, meanwhile, thanked Mpengesi for the contract extension and says he is looking forward to taking the team to the future.

“This is a special club with good players and passionate supporters who love the team. It feels good to be part of the team and take it to the future. I thank the chairman for expressing confidence in me, I won’t disappoint,” said Larsen.

