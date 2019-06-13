PSL News 13.6.2019 02:49 pm

Moseamedi completes Maritzburg switch

Phakaaathi Reporter
Judas Moseamedi of Cape Town City FC during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Free State Stars at Cape Town Stadium on May 05, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Judas Moseamedi of Cape Town City FC during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Free State Stars at Cape Town Stadium on May 05, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City have confirmed the departure of striker Judas Moseamedi.

City chairperson John Comitis confirmed last week that there was interest in the striker from other PSL clubs.

Moseamedi was loaned out to Free State Stars last season and returned to the Mother City club at the end of the season.

The Tzaneen Express agreed to a two-year-deal with Maritzburg United from the Citizens. Another player that could join United permanently is dread-locked midfielder Allan Kateregga, who was on loan at the Team of Choice and helped them survive relegation.

“The club would like to wish striker Judas Moseamedi well as he embarks on his journey to Maritzburg United FC on a two year deal. We wish you all the best and hope the Tzaneen Express never stops rolling,” wrote a tweet from Cape Town City.

READ: PSL clubs close in on Cape Town City trio

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mngonyama leaves Cape Town City 13.6.2019
Tinkler extends Maritzburg stay 13.6.2019
Rookie mistake cost TTM a place in the PSL – Ononogbu 9.6.2019


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 