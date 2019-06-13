Moseamedi completes Maritzburg switch

City chairperson John Comitis confirmed last week that there was interest in the striker from other PSL clubs.

Moseamedi was loaned out to Free State Stars last season and returned to the Mother City club at the end of the season.

The Tzaneen Express agreed to a two-year-deal with Maritzburg United from the Citizens. Another player that could join United permanently is dread-locked midfielder Allan Kateregga, who was on loan at the Team of Choice and helped them survive relegation.

“The club would like to wish striker Judas Moseamedi well as he embarks on his journey to Maritzburg United FC on a two year deal. We wish you all the best and hope the Tzaneen Express never stops rolling,” wrote a tweet from Cape Town City.

