Kambole’s transfer fee to join Chiefs revealed

According to several reports in Zambia, Amakhosi paid $200,000 (almost R3,000,000) for the striker to join the Glamour Boys next season.

Kambole joined Chiefs on a three-year deal after playing in the Cosafa Cup for Zambia.

The striker revealed that he had offers from AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates but chose to join Chiefs.

Amakhosi paid what is now a reported record transfer fee in Zesco United’s history.

According to Zambianfootball.com, Kambole is the second player to leave Zesco on a $200,000 transfer fee.

Kambole hosts the record for scoring the fastest hat-trick in Caf Champions league history.

