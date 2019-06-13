Bafana fan denied entry into Ethiopia

South Africans and Zimbabweans now require a Visa to enter Ethiopia as of March 2019. But the restriction is reportedly only for people entering into Ethiopia by road and not flight.

Msila said he and his travel partner, Alvin Zhakata, need around $50 each to get a visa into Ethiopia from Kenya.

The prominent Bloemfontein Celtic fan started his trip to Egypt on foot last week from Cape Town and hopes to get to Egypt before Bafana Bafana’s game against Ivory Coast on the June 24 2019.

“We are still at the Border gate between Kenya and Ethiopia,” Botha told Phakaaathi.

“We are struggling to get a visa, I have numbers to the embassy but we can’t get through to the office.

“Going through Sudan until we get to Egypt, can’t.”

