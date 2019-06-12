Phala set to join Polokwane City

Phakaaathi has learned that Phala would like to move to Limpopo and join a side from that province.

Phala was sacked by SuperSport United before his contract with the club expired at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old was linked with a move to Highlands Park but the deal fell through after they signed Marks Munyai and Rodney Ramagalela.

Rise and Shine are expected to unveil Phala before the end of June as the final details of the club are being ironed out.

“Phala is on his way to Polokwane City,” a source told Phakaaathi. “He could have joined Baroka but his age worked against him there, and Highlands lost interest in him.

“Polokwane City are looking to couple him with Jabulani Maluleka next season to add to the clubs attack.”

