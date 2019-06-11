PSL News 11.6.2019 05:15 pm

Zambian striker Kambole joins Kaizer Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs have beaten rivals Orlando Pirates to the signature of Zambian striker Lazarus Kambole from Zesco United.

Chiefs and Pirates had been linked with the 25-year-old striker for some time and Amakhosi have now announced Kambole as their player.

“Kaizer Chiefs have agreed on a deal to sign Lazalous Kambole from Zesco United FC on a three-year contract,” read a tweet from Chiefs on Tuesday.

“Kambole is 25 years old and will join Amakhosi effectively on 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022.”

