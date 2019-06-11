Zambian striker Kambole joins Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs and Pirates had been linked with the 25-year-old striker for some time and Amakhosi have now announced Kambole as their player.

READ: Kambole confirms Pirates and Chiefs interest

“Kaizer Chiefs have agreed on a deal to sign Lazalous Kambole from Zesco United FC on a three-year contract,” read a tweet from Chiefs on Tuesday.

“Kambole is 25 years old and will join Amakhosi effectively on 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022.”

