Erasmus, Makaringe and Motshwari out of final Afcon squad

Phakaaathi Reporter
Stuart Baxter during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between South Africa and Libya at Moses Mabhida Stadiium. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/ Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named his final squad that will represent South Africa at the 2019 Afcon.

Baxter cut three players from the 28 men squad he had called up initially. Keagan Dolly had to withdraw through injury while Rivaldo Coetzee left camp because of personal reasons.

Kermit Erasmus, Ben Motshwari and Fourtune Makaringe didn’t make the final squad set to travel to Egypt later this month for the Afcon.

Bafana Bafana will play against Ivory Coast in their opening match on June 24.

Squad

Goalkeepers:

Darren Keet, Ronwen Williams, Bruce Bvuma

Defenders:

Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Sifiso Hlanti, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Innocent Maela, Daniel Cardoso,

Midfielders:

Bongani Zungu, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Dean Furman, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Thulani Serero, Thembinkosi Lorch, Lebogang Maboe, Themba Zwane.

Forwards:

Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Lars Veldwijk.

