Erasmus, Makaringe and Motshwari out of final Afcon squad

Baxter cut three players from the 28 men squad he had called up initially. Keagan Dolly had to withdraw through injury while Rivaldo Coetzee left camp because of personal reasons.

Kermit Erasmus, Ben Motshwari and Fourtune Makaringe didn’t make the final squad set to travel to Egypt later this month for the Afcon.

Bafana Bafana will play against Ivory Coast in their opening match on June 24.

Squad

Goalkeepers:

Darren Keet, Ronwen Williams, Bruce Bvuma

Defenders:

Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Sifiso Hlanti, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Innocent Maela, Daniel Cardoso,

Midfielders:

Bongani Zungu, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Dean Furman, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Thulani Serero, Thembinkosi Lorch, Lebogang Maboe, Themba Zwane.

Forwards:

Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Lars Veldwijk.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.