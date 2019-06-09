PSL News 9.6.2019 01:17 pm

Rookie mistake cost TTM a place in the PSL – Ononogbu

Phakaaathi Reporter
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 15: Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC during the NFD Promotion/Relegation Play-off match between Royal Eagles and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Chatsworth Stadium on May 15, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila winger Ontedikachi Ononogbu says inexperience played a role in them failing to beat Maritzburg United and Royal Eagles in the promotional/relegation playoffs.

Tshakhuma were dumped out of the promotional/relegation playoffs and were third best behind Eagles and United in the three-team tournament.

Ononogbu says most of the players in his side had never played in the promotional/relegation playoffs which worked against them.

“We learned a lot from the playoffs, it was a different level to what we are used to,” Ononogbu told Phakaaathi.

“Most of us had never played in that tournament which is different from NFD games. So us not having that experience from the previous seasons made it difficult for us at some stages of the competition.”

