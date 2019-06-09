Rookie mistake cost TTM a place in the PSL – Ononogbu

Tshakhuma were dumped out of the promotional/relegation playoffs and were third best behind Eagles and United in the three-team tournament.

Ononogbu says most of the players in his side had never played in the promotional/relegation playoffs which worked against them.

“We learned a lot from the playoffs, it was a different level to what we are used to,” Ononogbu told Phakaaathi.

“Most of us had never played in that tournament which is different from NFD games. So us not having that experience from the previous seasons made it difficult for us at some stages of the competition.”

