Fans react to VAR decision in Banyana game

The South African women’s football team contained Spain for the first 70 minutes of the game before they were awarded a penalty following a VAR review which saw defender Nothando Vilakazi get a second yellow card.

Some supporters felt the referee favoured Spain while others called a replay of the match.

@FIFAcom you’re a cheat, how come Spanish speaking referee officiating for Spain ???????? Vs South Africa…. Shame on you ???? — CERTified Legendx (@Ralphsanjani) 8 June 2019

Those 2 VAR penalties were complete . Europe couldn’t handle Spain trailing behind SOUTH AFRICA so they bulldozed with VAR pic.twitter.com/TUZIGKROWd — Mellita Gurupersad (@ultra_mel22) 8 June 2019

#ESPRSA this VAR sometimes aowa banna,I mean the second penalty…really. pic.twitter.com/oL4kZ3vHQn — solly gaobole (@SGaobole) 9 June 2019

#ESPRSA #RSA was robbed, 2 penalties and a red card? African teams will never progress as long we still have this kind of sponsored officiating — Webthili (@bewthi) 8 June 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.