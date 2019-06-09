local soccer 9.6.2019 10:33 am

Fans react to VAR decision in Banyana game

Phakaaathi Reporter
Desiree Ellis, coach of South Africa, during the Banyana Banyana afternoon training session. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Desiree Ellis, coach of South Africa, during the Banyana Banyana afternoon training session. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana supporters were angered by the decision to award a penalty to Spain at South Africa’s expense.

The South African women’s football team contained Spain for the first 70 minutes of the game before they were awarded a penalty following a VAR review which saw defender Nothando Vilakazi get a second yellow card.

Some supporters felt the referee favoured Spain while others called a replay of the match.

 

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Banyana Banyana go down 3-1 to Spain in World Cup debut 8.6.2019
Banyana Banyana to make history today against Spain 8.6.2019
DA wishes Banyana Banyana luck in first game against Spain 7.6.2019


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 